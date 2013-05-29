RIYADH May 29 Saudi dairy firm Almarai wants to raise its capital by 50 percent to 6 billion Saudi riyals ($1.6 billion) through the distribution of a bonus share for every two shares already held, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

The plan, which it said aims to strengthen the company's financing ability, must be approved by the markets regulator and shareholders.

Almarai's board also approved a capital spending programme of 15.7 billion riyals over the next five years which was announced last year.

The company reported a first quarter net profit of 255 million riyals, up 5.4 percent over the prior-year period, due to increased revenues, particularly in poultry sales. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Dinesh Nair)