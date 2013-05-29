RIYADH May 29 Saudi dairy firm Almarai
wants to raise its capital by 50 percent to 6 billion
Saudi riyals ($1.6 billion) through the distribution of a bonus
share for every two shares already held, it said in a bourse
statement on Wednesday.
The plan, which it said aims to strengthen the company's
financing ability, must be approved by the markets regulator and
shareholders.
Almarai's board also approved a capital spending programme
of 15.7 billion riyals over the next five years which was
announced last year.
The company reported a first quarter net profit of 255
million riyals, up 5.4 percent over the prior-year period, due
to increased revenues, particularly in poultry sales.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Dinesh Nair)