UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
DUBAI Oct 9 Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy company, reported a 10 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Sunday.
Almarai made a profit of 654.6 million riyals ($174.6 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 595.1 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.