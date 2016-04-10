* Q1 profit 308.5 mln riyals vs 306.5 mln riyals a year ago
* Sales increase by 13.6 pct
* Cost of sales drags on earnings
DUBAI, April 10 Higher sales helped Saudi
Arabia's Almarai to post a marginal rise in
first-quarter net profit on Sunday, though the Gulf's largest
dairy company warned of challenging market conditions in the
face of the region's economic slowdown.
Saudi companies are grappling with a protracted slump in oil
prices that is putting government and consumer spending under
pressure. One indicator of the latter is cash withdrawals from
automated teller machines sinking 13 percent year on year in
February, according to official data.
Almarai made a profit of 308.5 million riyals ($82.3
million) in the three months to March 31, up from 306.5 million
riyals in the same period last year, against an average forecast
of 302 million riyals from five analysts polled by Reuters.
"Given the very competitive market conditions driven by the
economic slowdown, the performance of the company has been
relatively strong in its core segments," the company said.
In another sign of the challenges facing the Saudi retail
sector, Jarir Marketing, one of the kingdom's largest retailers
by market value, posted a 29.5 percent drop in first-quarter net
profit on falling sales, particularly for smartphones and other
electronics.
For Almarai, sales remained strong, with a 13.6 percent
increase on the back of growth for its dairy and juice, bakery
and poultry segments helping to maintain profit levels.
But the company said that the cost of sales rose faster than
sales. It said in January that the government's utility price
increases and new crop-growing restrictions would increase costs
by 500 million riyals in 2016.
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David Clarke and David
Goodman)