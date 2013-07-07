BRIEF-Cevian Capital reports 5.57 pct stake in Ericsson
* Cevian Capital II GP Limited reports 5.57 percent stake in Ericsson as of May 19 - SEC filing
RIYADH, July 7 Saudi Arabian dairy company Almarai said on Sunday its second-quarter net profit rose 4.9 percent to 398.2 million riyals ($106.2 million), narrowly missing analyst forecasts.
The company, the largest dairy producer in the Gulf, attributed the rise in net income to continued growth in its core business, which also includes juice and bakery products.
Nine analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average that Almarai would record net profit of 403 million riyals in the quarter. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.