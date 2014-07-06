UPDATE 1-Ebay forecasts 2nd-qtr profit below estimates
April 19 E-commerce company eBay Inc on Wednesday forecast current-quarter profit largely below expectations, sending its shares down as much as 4.5 percent in extended trading.
DUBAI, July 6 Saudi Arabia's Almarai reported an 8.8 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Sunday as sales rose.
The dairy producer made a profit of 433.3 million riyals ($115.5 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 398.2 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a statement to Riyadh's bourse.
Almarai said second-quarter sales rose 14.4 percent to 3.29 billion riyals, although expenses also increased.
($1 = 3.7504 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)
April 19 Qualcomm Inc, the largest maker of chips used in smartphones, reported 9.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by an arbitration decision to pay Canada's BlackBerry Ltd for previously received royalties.