DUBAI, July 6 Saudi Arabia's Almarai reported an 8.8 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Sunday as sales rose.

The dairy producer made a profit of 433.3 million riyals ($115.5 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 398.2 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a statement to Riyadh's bourse.

Almarai said second-quarter sales rose 14.4 percent to 3.29 billion riyals, although expenses also increased.

($1 = 3.7504 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)