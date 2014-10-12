DUBAI Oct 12 Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy company, reported a 13.4 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, slightly beating analysts' forecasts as sales rose.

Almarai made a profit of 539.4 million riyals ($143.8 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 475.6 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a statement to Riyadh's bourse.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average that Almarai would make a quarterly profit of 520 million riyals.

The firm said third-quarter sales rose 11.7 percent to 3.27 billion riyals.

Separately, Almarai said a fire had caused "significant" damage at one of its bakeries in Jeddah last week and that it would evaluate the financial impact of the blaze in coming weeks. ($1 = 3.7508 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)