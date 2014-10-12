DUBAI Oct 12 Saudi Arabia's Almarai,
the Gulf's largest dairy company, reported a 13.4 percent
increase in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, slightly beating
analysts' forecasts as sales rose.
Almarai made a profit of 539.4 million riyals ($143.8
million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 475.6 million
riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a statement to
Riyadh's bourse.
Eight analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average
that Almarai would make a quarterly profit of 520 million
riyals.
The firm said third-quarter sales rose 11.7 percent to 3.27
billion riyals.
Separately, Almarai said a fire had caused "significant"
damage at one of its bakeries in Jeddah last week and that it
would evaluate the financial impact of the blaze in coming
weeks.
($1 = 3.7508 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)