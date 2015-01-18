Samsung Elec to announce personnel moves for components business separately
SEOUL, May 11 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it plans to make a separate announcement about executive reshuffles at its components businesses.
DUBAI Jan 18 Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy company, reported a 14.7 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, in line with analyst forecasts, as sales during the quarter accelerated.
Almarai made a profit of 428 million riyals ($114 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 373.3 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a statement to Riyadh's bourse.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average that Almarai would make a quarterly profit of 427.7 million riyals.
The firm said fourth-quarter sales rose 10.7 percent as a result of continuous growth in the poultry, dairy and juices segment, which offset a decline in its bakery business.
Almarai last month proposed a cash dividend of 1 riyal per share for 2014, identical to that paid out for 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting By Tom Arnold)
SEOUL, May 11 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it plans to make a separate announcement about executive reshuffles at its components businesses.
* Says it plans to buy entire 3 million shares of a meat process firm for 11.03 billion won