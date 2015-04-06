(Adds forecast, details, context)
DUBAI, April 6 Saudi Arabia's Almarai,
the Gulf's largest dairy firm, said on Monday it expected to
continue its profit growth in coming quarters after reporting a
12 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on higher sales.
The company made a profit of 306.5 million riyals ($81.7
million) in the three months to March 31, up from 273.6 million
riyals in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement.
The profit was above a forecast from AlJazira Capital but
below one from NCB Capital. They had expected the dairy firm to
make a net profit of 297.5 million riyals and 323 million riyals
respectively.
Its earnings were boosted by an 11.7 percent year-on-year
increase in first-quarter sales, which rose to 3.04 billion
riyals helped by strong growth in its poultry and dairy and
juice segments.
"Barring unforeseen events, the company should continue its
profitable growth for the next quarters," Almarai said in the
earnings statement.
The firm said it spent 969.4 million riyals in the first
quarter on expanding its business, including improving its
production capabilities, distribution, and the number of places
it operates. It did not provide a comparative figure.
Food companies in the kingdom are attracting significant
interest from investors, which see the sector as a way to tap
into the growing wealth of a young local population.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said in an April 2 note
Almarai was strongly placed to benefit from the higher growth
rates in the healthy foods category in the Middle East and North
Africa region, highlighting it as one of its two top picks in
the health and wellbeing sector.
The company said on March 26 it had received a 250 million
riyal payment from an insurer in compensation for a fire at one
of its bakeries, which would be booked in its first-quarter
earnings.
It did not state in Monday's earnings statement if the
payment had been booked.
Almarai in February hired a new chief executive after the
previous CEO resigned to become Saudi Arabia's agriculture
minister.
($1 = 3.7510 riyals)
