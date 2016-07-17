* Q2 profit 628.8 mln riyals vs 530.4 mln riyals
* Ahead of forecasts of four analysts
* 10.3 pct growth in sales in second quarter
DUBAI, July 17 Almarai, the Gulf's
largest dairy company, reported an 18.6 percent increase in
second-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating analysts'
forecasts, showing the benefits of stronger sales and lower
commodity prices.
But the company said it would continue to exercise caution
due to competitive market conditions in Saudi Arabia, where a
slump in oil prices has put pressure on government and consumer
spending.
"Given the very competitive market conditions driven by the
economic slowdown going forward, the company will continue to
exercise caution on its cash-flow generation while focusing on
its strategic targets and enhance overall efficiency," it said
in a statement.
Almarai made a profit of 628.8 million riyals ($167.7
million) in the three months to June 30, up from 530.4 million
riyals in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement.
Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average that
Almarai would make a quarterly profit of 530.3 million riyals.
Almarai's shares rose by 2.7 percent in early trading.
The company's sales increased by 10.3 percent, with growth
strongest in poultry, bakery, dairy and juice.
The company's cost of sales rose at a lower rate than sales
because low commodity prices, improvements in cost management
and production savings helped to offset rises in fuel and
electricity costs.
Almarai's performance was also boosted by the timing of the
Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when consumers usually increase
purchases of food and drink products. This year, Ramadan took
place predominantly during the second quarter, while last year
there was a greater split between the second and third quarters.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Jane
Merriman)