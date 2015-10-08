BRIEF-Tyson Foods reports net earnings per share $1.01
* Tyson Foods generates record first six months as gaap eps rises 12%, 17% on an adjusted basis; reaffirms guidance for another record year
DUBAI Oct 8 Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy company, reported a 10.3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday that was slightly below estimates despite increased sales.
Almarai made a profit of 595.1 million riyals ($158.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 539.4 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement.
Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average that Almarai would make a quarterly profit of 602.9 million riyals.
The company, which sold a 1.6 billion riyal sukuk in September, said quarterly sales rose 7.8 percent to 3.52 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.7496 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Matt Smith)
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.