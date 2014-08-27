BRIEF-Iou says revenue for year ended Dec 31 was $17.4 million
* Iou Financial Inc. releases financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
Aug 27 ALM Equity AB : * Q2 revenue SEK 218.5 million versus SEK 41.6 million * Q2 operating profit SEK 39.1 million versus SEK 5.8 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Iou Financial Inc. releases financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
* Asb bancorp, inc. Reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017