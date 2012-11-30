HONG KONG Nov 30 Oaktree Capital
Management-backed Fusheng Industrial has acquired German air
compressor maker ALMiG Kompressoren GmbH, Fusheng and ALMiG said
on Friday.
The two firms did not disclose the terms of the deal.
Taiwan-based Fusheng is Greater China's biggest maker of
industrial air compressors, while ALMiG is a specialist in
energy-efficient and oil-free industrial air compressors with an
80-year history in Europe.
Global investment management firm Oaktree, with
$81 billion in assets under management at the end of September,
teamed up with the founding Lee family to take Fusheng private
in 2007, for a reported deal value of around $850 million.