MADRID, March 17 Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall said on Monday it would issue 325 million euros ($453 million) of senior bonds, maturing in seven years.

The group said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator that it would offer the notes to institutional investors only. Almirall said it was aiming to diversify its funding sources with the issue. ($1 = 0.7181 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by David Holmes)