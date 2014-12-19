Dec 19 Shares in Spanish drugmaker Almirall
jumped 9 percent on Friday after a Bloomberg report of
potential takeover interest from Actavis.
Almirall played down the report, saying in a regulatory
filing that "the news is untrue". An Almirall spokeswoman told
Reuters the Spanish company had not received any takeover offer
and was unaware of any approach.
Actavis could not immediately be reached for comment.
Sources with knowledge of Almirall's plans said the group,
controlled by the founding Gallardo family, was focused on
finding acquisition targets with a view to spending about 1
billion euros ($1.2 billion) in dermatology assets and other
areas.
Almirall, with a market value of 2.3 billion euros, recently
sold its respiratory business to AstraZeneca, while
Actavis is in the middle of integrating a $66 billion
acquisition of Allergan.
($1 = 0.8175 euros)
