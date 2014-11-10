Nov 10 Almirall SA :

* Reports 9-month revenue up by 7 percent to 654.1 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA goes up by 80.4 percent to 107 million euros

* 9-month net profit goes up by 96.8 percent to 42.9 million euros