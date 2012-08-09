* Alon seeking to add flexibility to crude supply

* Project to use of existing lines, new rail facilities

* Alon expects to start up rail system in H2 2013

HOUSTON, Aug 9 Alon USA Energy Inc is in "advanced discussions" to move cheap inland U.S. light crude to its California refining system via new rail facilities and existing pipelines, Chief Executive Officer Paul Eisman told analysts on Thursday.

"This project will provide additional crude flexibility for our California refining system to allow us to take advantage of changing crude oil markets," Eisman said during Alon's second-quarter earnings conference call.

He said the company expects to submit applications for necessary environmental permits "within the next few days" and aims to complete rail facilities by the third or fourth quarter next year.

Alon is joining a growing trend of coastal refiners using rail to gain access to cheap inland crude where production is up but pipeline infrastructure is lacking to get it to refining hubs.

Tesoro Corp expects to start up a new rail facility that can bring in up to 50,000 barrels per day of North Dakota Bakken crude to its Anacortes, Washington, refinery next month. BP Plc is considering a similar setup for its Cherry Point refinery in Blaine, Washington, and Phillips 66 is looking at moving Bakken crude via rail to its Washington state refinery as well as increasing Bakken rail shipments to its New Jersey plant.