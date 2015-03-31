March 31 Refiner Delek US Holdings Inc
said it is in talks to buy some or all of Alon Israel Oil Co
Ltd, the parent company of Alon USA Energy Inc.
Until recently, Alon Israel - one of Israel's largest fuel
station and convenience store operators - owned more than 50
percent of Alon USA's stock.
But Alon Israel gave up its majority stake in February
through a share sale. (1.usa.gov/1Dng1GJ)
Alon USA was not immediately available for comment. Delek
spokesman Keith Johnson said the company had no comment beyond
the regulatory filing.
Alon USA's shares were up 5 percent at $16.76 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Delek's shares rose
marginally to a record of $40.14, before reversing course to
trade down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)