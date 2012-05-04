NEW YORK May 4 Alon USA Energy Inc has restarted two refineries from maintenance in April and will restart another in May that was idled due to bad margins, the company said in an earnings call with analysts on Friday.

In April, Alon restarted its 53,000 barrels-per-day Paramount, California, refinery, that had been shut for maintenance since Jan. 27, company officials said.

The 67,000 bpd Big Spring, Texas, refinery completed its reformer regeneration and multiple hydrotreater catalyst changes in April and the refinery was fully operational again.

Alon will restart its 11,000 bpd Bakersfield, California, refinery in May, The Bakersfield plant was shut in mid-January for economic reasons.

Alon's California refineries produce a large amount of asphalt, which is used in paving and building materials.