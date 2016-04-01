BRASILIA, April 1 J&F Investimentos SA, which
manages investments for Brazil's billionaire Batista family,
financed the purchase of a controlling stake in Alpargatas SA
with a loan from state-owned bank Caixa Economica
Federal, the newspaper Valor Economico reported on
Friday.
The seven-year loan from Caixa included a two-year grace
period, Valor said, citing an unnamed source close to the
operation. Representatives of Caixa and J&F were not immediately
available to comment.
Under terms of the deal, J&F agreed to pay a premium of
about 32 percent for Camargo Correa SA's 44.1
percent stake in Alpargatas, the maker of Havaianas flip flops.
Brazil's fifth-wealthiest family, led by brothers Joesley
and Wesley Batista, has parlayed what began as a domestic beef
business into a world-spanning food company, together with
industrial, media and banking interests in recent years. Their
fortune has been valued at close to $5 billion.
Their relationship with state-run banks has been under
scrutiny by local authorities. Brazil's federal accounts court,
the TCU, last year said it had identified irregularities on
loans to JBS SA, the world's largest beef producer,
and was deepening an investigation into the company's
relationship with state-run lender BNDES.
