By Tatiana Bautzer
| SAO PAULO, June 16
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda
and GP Investments Ltd are among investment firms considering a
bid for Brazilian sportswear and shoe maker Alpargatas SA
, whose controlling shareholders are already working
on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Friday.
According to the people, Cambuhy's staff led by banker
Marcelo Medeiros are discussing a possible offer for the 86
percent stake that Brazil's billionaire Batista family has in
Alpargatas. Cambuhy oversees the investments of another
Brazilian billionaire family, the Moreira Salles.
GP Investments, one of the largest Latin
American buyout firms, is also eyeing Alpargatas, one of the
people said, adding that other interested parties include a
group of shareholders in Brazilian cosmetics maker Grupo
Boticario. The people spoke under condition of anonymity because
the processes remain private.
J&F Investimentos SA, the holding company running the
Batista family's investments, declined to comment. Cambuhy, GP
Investments and Grupo Boticário did not immediately comment.
A sale of Alpargatas, which the Batistas bought late in
2015, comes as J&F steps up asset divestitures to raise cash and
help the Batistas pay for a 10.3 billion-real ($3.1 billion)
leniency fine with Brazilian prosecutors. J&F's leniency fine,
the world's biggest to date, was imposed after members of the
Batista family admitted to bribing scores of politicians.
The Batistas trumped Cambuhy and half a dozen rivals in the
race for Alpargatas late in 2015, after presenting a 2.7
billion-real, all-cash offer for the maker of the Havaianas
flip-flops worn by celebrities such as Kate Hudson and Gwyneth
Paltrow. The family almost doubled the stake last year.
Reuters reported on May 23 that the Batistas had considered
partially or fully selling Alpargatas as well as dairy producer
Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA earlier this
year.
Brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, which negotiated the
leniency deal, are conducting talks to sell Alpargatas
themselves. Reuters reported earlier in the day that a unit of
Chile's Empresas Copec SA has placed a bid for
J&F-controlled pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose
SA.
Preferred shares of Alpargatas rose 2.5 percent in late
afternoon trading on Friday to 12.80 reais, raising this year's
rally to 29.5 percent.
($1 = 3.2855 reais)
(Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Lisa Shumaker)