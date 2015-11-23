SAO PAULO Nov 23 J&F Investimentos SA, the
investment holding company of Brazil's billionaire Batista
family, agreed on Monday to pay 2.67 billion reais ($716
million) for the 44.1 percent stake that conglomerate Camargo
Correa SA has in apparel and footwear maker Alpargatas SA
.
J&F will pay 12.85 reais per common and preferred shares
that Camargo owned in Alpargatas, according to a Monday
securities filing.
News magazine Exame reported the transaction earlier in the
day, without saying how it obtained the information.
According to the filing, J&F has no plans to take Alpargatas
private for at least the first year after the acquisition. The
transaction requires regulatory approval and will be subject to
the launch of a formal offer by J&F, the filing added.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Mark Potter)