LONDON Feb 5 The administrators for UK foreign
exchange broker Alpari UK said they had been unable to sell the
business after the company was crippled by losses caused by
Switzerland's removal of the cap on the franc.
The joint administrators from KPMG said on Thursday they had
sold the intellectual property assets of Alpari (UK), including
the Alpari trademark, to Andrey Dashin, one of the shareholders
of the company, and would continue to try to sell other parts of
the business.
But they said the lack of a buyer for all the company meant
114 staff had left due to redundancies and resignations. They
continued to employ 52 employees who will assist in the
administration.
