LONDON Feb 5 The administrators for foreign
exchange broker Alpari UK have been unable to sell the business
after the company was crippled by losses caused by Switzerland's
removal of its cap on the Swiss franc.
The joint administrators from KPMG said on Thursday they had
sold the firm's intellectual property assets, including the
Alpari trademark, to co-founder and main shareholder Andrey
Dashin.
Dashin, a Russian accountant and banker who formed Alpari
Russia in 1998 with four other partners, said in January that he
had tried to wind up Alpari's parent company a year ago,
fearing it was "doomed" long before the company's collapse from
trading losses.
Dashin is also the founder of another Cyprus-based retail
brokerage, forextime.com or FXTM, which has said that the
franc's sudden surge had no "major impact" on its business.
Several competitors, including Toronto-based Oanda,
Britain's ETX Capital and another Cyprus-based broker, IronFX,
had been in the race to buy Alpari UK.
Richard Heis, joint special administrator of the company and
partner at KPMG, said in a statement on Thursday that the
administrators would continue to speak to buyers about sales of
other parts of the company's business.
"We are delighted to have completed the disposal of the
intellectual property assets, which will recover value for the
company's creditors," he said.
But the administrators added that the lack of a buyer for
all the company meant 114 staff had left due to redundancies and
resignations. They continued to employ 52 people who will assist
in the administration.
A spokeswoman for KPMG said the most valuable part left to
sell is the client list. The company had 27,000 active clients,
and 125,000 clients in total.
