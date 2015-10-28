(Updates with details of amount targeted, prices and
background)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Oct 28 (IFR) - Alpha Bank became the second Greek
bank to launch an exchange offer on its outstanding subordinated
and senior bonds in recent weeks as the countries' lenders
scramble to plug capital hole.
The Greek lender follows in Piraeus's footsteps, it having
launched a similar offer on October 15
It is looking to exchange 27 subordinated and senior bonds
originally amounting to 2.796bn, of which 1.086bn remains
outstanding, for so-called non-transferable receipts.
Investors will have the option of exchanging their holdings
into either cash or shares. For those opting for cash, Alpha is
offering to pay between 50.00 and 5.00, depending on the type of
security.
The results of the Greek bank stress tests are expected to
be released this weekend and the country's institutions are
under pressure to find money from private investors to fill any
capital shortfalls
"The exchange offers are being made to strengthen the
offeror's capital base, which has been impacted by the impaired
macro-economic conditions recently experienced in the Hellenic
Republic that are affecting all Greek financial institutions,"
the bank said in a statement.
Piraeus also targeted both senior and subordinated debt
holders for capital ahead of a possible equity capital raise.
Citigroup and JP Morgan are dealer managers for the exchange
offer, which expires on November 16.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers, Philip
Wright)