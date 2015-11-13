LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Almost 100% of the debt securities
targeted by Alpha Bank in a liability management exercise have
been submitted for exchange according to a filing from the bank.
A Luxembourg stock exchange filing published on Friday
morning showed that 1.01bn out of a possible 1.086bn targeted
was submitted for exchange.
This will go a long way in helping fill a capital hole in
excess of 2.74bn under the European Central Bank stress test
adverse scenario.
Alpha Bank had to amend the terms of the debt exchange in
early November, withdrawing the cash option to reflect the
uncertain value of the debt in the event of compulsory bail-in
Citigroup and JP Morgan led the trade.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)