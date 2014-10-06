ATHENS Oct 6 Greece's fourth-biggest lender
Alpha Bank said on Monday that about 21 percent of its
10,000 employees took up a voluntary redundancy offer the bank
launched last month as part of moves to cut costs.
Alpha had aimed to cut about 15 to 20 percent of its
workforce to squeeze its cost base under a restructuring plan
approved by the EU Commission.
The scheme expired on Sept. 30. The bank said about 2,200
employees participated in the plan.
All four of Greece's top banks have been restructuring.
Alpha's bigger rivals National Bank, Piraeus
and Eurobank completed similar job cutting schemes
last year.
Piraeus shed about 12 percent of its workforce via a
voluntary redundancy scheme in September 2013, while more than
10 percent of Eurobank's staff departed through a voluntary
scheme in November last year.
In December, more than 2,000 people signed up for a
voluntary redundancy scheme at Greece's biggest lender, National
Bank, which aimed to shed about 15 percent of its workforce to
cut costs.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Susan Thomas)