May 24 Alpha Microelectronics :

* Says it repurchased 400,000 shares of the company during April 19 to May 23

* Says the total purchase amount of T$4,175,542

* Repurchased 853,000 shares of its common shares as of May 23, representing a 1.85 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zAAm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)