BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
May 24 Alpha Microelectronics :
* Says it repurchased 400,000 shares of the company during April 19 to May 23
* Says the total purchase amount of T$4,175,542
* Repurchased 853,000 shares of its common shares as of May 23, representing a 1.85 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zAAm
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility