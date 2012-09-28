Sept 28 Alpha Natural Resources, Inc on Friday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Barclays, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ALPHA NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. AMT $500 MLN COUPON 9.75 PCT MATURITY 4/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.959 FIRST PAY 4/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 10 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/11/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 939 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS