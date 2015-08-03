(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Tom Hals
Aug 3 Alpha Natural Resources Inc, one
of the largest U.S. coal companies, became the latest in the
hard-hit industry to seek bankruptcy on Monday.
The move comes as President Barack Obama is expected to
unveil tough new measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions from
coal-fired power plants.
Alpha blamed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy on tougher regulatory
standards and policies that favor renewable energy, as well
tumbling prices for its coal.
Alpha is the world's third-largest supplier of metallurgical
coal used in making steel and has also been hit by a slowdown in
China.
Walter Energy Inc and Patriot Coal Corp
also filed for bankruptcy protection this year.
Energy Future Holdings Corp, a power company that also has a
large coal mining business, has been in bankruptcy since 2014.
Alpha Natural, with total liabilities of $7.11 billion, has
reported adjusted losses for the past 14 quarters.
The company said on Monday it had secured an 18-month
debtor-in-possession financing of about $692 million.
The company has lost nearly all its stock market value, with
its pink sheet shares trading at 3.7 cents on Monday. Its
unsecured bonds were bid at less than 4 cents on the dollar,
according to Reuters data.
The company became the second-largest publicly traded U.S.
coal producer when it bought Massey Energy Co in a $7.1 billion
deal in 2011, when its stock was trading at more than $50.
Alpha listed Donald Blankenship, the former chief executive
of Massey, among its largest unsecured creditors, owed $3.5
million. Alpha was ordered earlier this year to cover legal
defense costs for Blankenship, who is defending himself against
criminal charges related to a 2010 mine
explosion.
"During the past several years, American coal producers have
encountered a confluence of macroeconomic headwinds, competitive
pressures and regulatory obstacles that, collectively, have
distressed the domestic coal industry," said Alpha's chief
executive officer and chairman, Kevin Crutchfield, in a filing
with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia.
Crutchfield estimated tighter regulations led to 400
coal-fired power plants closing in recent years and he said he
expected 468 more to be shut.
Alpha Natural and its affiliates operate more than 50
underground and surface mines, and more than 20 coal preparation
facilities in Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Pennsylvania
and Wyoming.
It said it employs 8,000 full-time, and about 1,000 are
unionized, according to Crutchfield.
(Additional Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing
by Don Sebastian and Andrew Hay)