CHICAGO May 5 The restructuring plan of
bankrupt Alpha Natural Resources could be held up
because a unit of consulting firm McKinsey & Co. failed to fully
disclose connections with potential buyers of the coal miner's
assets, a U.S bankruptcy watchdog warned this week.
Alpha hired McKinsey Recovery & Transformation Services to
lead its turnaround plan after filing for bankruptcy in August,
hit by a sharp drop in coal prices.
The Office of the U.S. Trustee, a government watchdog that
polices conflicts in bankruptcy, said in a court filing on
Tuesday that McKinsey RTS has not disclosed the names or nature
of its connections to Alpha's lenders, creditors and competitors
as required by bankruptcy law.
In the filing, the U.S. Trustee said the lack of full
disclosures may "cast a cloud" over Alpha's restructuring
strategy.
McKinsey did not reply to requests for comment. Alpha
declined to comment.
The restructuring plan envisions the sale of core mining
assets to lenders, who will pay by forgiving what they are owed
rather than cash. Alpha also plans to sell natural gas assets to
an affiliate of Rice Energy Inc for $200 million in
cash.
The reorganized Alpha would continue to own a number of
mining complexes located primarily in Appalachia. West
Virginia's environmental authority said last month that selling
the company's best assets could jeopardize $1 billion of
liabilities tied to mine cleanups.
The U.S. Trustee said McKinsey RTS has listed connections to
as many as eight major competitors of Alpha, 14 revolving
facility lenders and 14 secured term-loan lenders, without
identifying them or the nature of its business with them.
McKinsey cannot circumvent bankruptcy law on the grounds of
confidentiality provisions with its client, the watchdog said.
"It might be that a connection is very important or it might
be unimportant, but the rule of thumb among professionals is
usually disclose, disclose, disclose," bankruptcy lawyer Robert
Fishman said.
The U.S. Trustee asked the court to order McKinsey to
supplement its disclosures so that all interested parties can
determine whether the proposed asset sales "may be tainted by
divided loyalties."
A hearing on its request is scheduled for May 17.
McKinsey, among the most influential consulting firms in the
world, specializes in strategic planning and has in recent years
expanded into the restructuring of ailing companies.
