ATHENS, April 16 Shareholders of Greece's
third-largest lender Alpha Bank approved on Tuesday a
4.57 billion euro ($6 billion)recapitalisation plan, allowing it
to go ahead.
Alpha was seeking shareholder approval for a 457.1 million
euro ($598.1 million) rights issue of new stock, and a further
92.9 million euros issue on which existing shareholders will
waive their rights.
The meeting was attended by shareholders representing about
29 percent of the company's shares, exceeding a required quorum
of 20 percent.
Greece's four major banks, including Alpha, need 27.5
billion euros in fresh funds to restore their solvency ratios to
levels required by the country's central bank after incurring
losses from a sovereign debt writedown and impaired loans.
Under the terms of the recapitalisation scheme, at least 10
percent of banks' new common equity must be raised from the
market for them to stay privately run. Alpha has said it plans
to raise 12 percent of the 4.57 billion euros it needs from
private investors to avoid nationalisation.
($1 = 0.7643 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Harry
Papachristou)