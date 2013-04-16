(Adds chairman, CFO quotes, reverse split, background)
* Shareholders approve 4.57 bln euro share cap plan
* Reverse share split to range from 2-for-1 to 10-for-1
* Board to decide price of share offering at later date
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, April 16 Shareholders of Greece's
third-largest lender Alpha Bank gave a green light on
Tuesday to a 4.57 billion euro ($6 billion) recapitalisation
plan to improve the bank's solvency and keep it privately run.
Alpha became Greece's first big lender to get shareholder
approval to go ahead with the capital boost. The country's top
four banks, including Alpha, need 27.5 billion euros in fresh
funds to restore their solvency after incurring losses from a
sovereign debt writedown and impaired loans.
The recapitalisation, financed out of Greece's EU/IMF rescue
loans, is expected to help its so-called systemic banks regain
interbank access and fund the economy out of its six-year
tailspin.
"The capital increase is key for the bank to emerge stronger
and remain private," Alpha Chairman Yannis Costopoulos told
shareholders at a repeat meeting on Tuesday.
Under the recapitalisation rules laid down by Greece's
creditors, at least 10 percent of banks' new common equity must
be raised from the private sector. If not, they will fall under
the full control of a state bank support fund - the Hellenic
Financial Stability Fund (HFSF).
Alpha's capital need has been set by the central bank at
4.571 billion euros.
Its plan includes a rights offering of up to 457.1 million
euros and new common shares to raise up to 92.9 million euros on
which existing shareholders will waive their rights. These
shares will be privately placed with institutional investors.
Together, Alpha's common equity issues amount to 12 percent
of its capital need.
Tuesday's meeting was attended by shareholders representing
about 29 percent of the bank's voting shares, exceeding a
required quorum of 20 percent.
Shareholders also empowered management to decide on a
reverse split to reduce the number of new shares the bank will
issue under the plan. The reverse split may range from 2-for-1
to 10-for 1, and will be decided by the board at a later date.
If Alpha succeeds in raising the minimum 10 percent of the
capital need from the market, the remaining 4.113 billion euros
will be supplied by the HFSF in exchange for new shares with
restricted voting rights.
Under the terms of the recapitalisation plan, the new shares
will be priced at half of the average price over the 50 days
prior to their issue.
"If it (issue date) was today, it would mean a price of
about 0.48 euros a share," Alpha Chief Financial Officer
Vassilis Psaltis told shareholders.
As an incentive, private investors will get one warrant for
each new common share for which they subscribe, enabling them to
buy shares taken up by the HFSF fund.
The warrants can be exercised semi-annually for a span of
four-and-a-half years after their issue date. The number of
Alpha shares each warrant can buy from the HFSF fund will range
from 7.31 to 9, depending on the take-up of the private sector.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)