ATHENS Dec 21 Greek lender Alpha Bank posted a wider loss in the first nine months of the year, hurt by provisions for bad loans and weaker interest income amid the country's severe debt crisis.

Alpha, the country's No. 3 bank by assets, reported a loss of 711.8 million euros ($938 million) in the period, compared to a loss of 566.7 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

It said its total capital need as set by Greece's central bank stood at 4.6 billion euros. Greek banks, which have been battered by the country's deep economic crisis, are being recapitalised as part of Greece's latest rescue package. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)