Fitch Rates Bank of China Singapore Branch's USD Notes Final 'A'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final 'A' rating to Bank of China Ltd. (BOC, A/Stable) Singapore branch's USD600 million floating rate senior unsecured notes due 2020 issued under its USD30 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The final ratings on the notes are in line with the expecte