BRIEF-C-QUADRAT Investment: HNA Group set to become majority owner of C-QUADRAT

* Said on Wednesday San Gabriel Privatstiftung, T.R. Privatstiftung as well as Hallmann Holding International GmbH, Q-Cap Holdings Ltd. and Laakman Holding Ltd. (all together "the core shareholders") have concluded share purchase agreements with HNA Group (International) Asset Management Co., Limited ("HNA") on acquisition of shares of C-QUADRAT Investment AG