BRIEF-Central China Securities says April net profit RMB 30.9 million
* April operating income rmb 92.3 million
MILAN Nov 18 Orders for Alpha Bank's share offering to plug a capital shortfall reached around 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion), nearly 1 billion euros more than what it wants to raise, two sources at the bank told Reuters on Wednesday.
Alpha Bank, Greece's fourth largest lender, is aiming to raise 1.55 billion euros from private investors.
It is one of four banks that must plug an overall capital shortfall of 14.4 billion euros uncovered by the European Central Bank last month.
($1 = 0.9373 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
