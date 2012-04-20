ATHENS, April 20 Alpha Bank, Greece's third-largest lender, on Friday reported a 2011 loss of 3.81 billion euros ($5.03 billion), hurt by a bond swap writedown and increased provisions for impaired loans.

The bank said its Core Tier 1 capital ratio fell to 3 percent or 1.3 billion euros after a 3.2 billion euro after-tax bond swap impairment.

Greece's central bank has asked lenders to meet a 9 percent Core Tier 1 target by September this year.