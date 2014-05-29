BRIEF-Thanachart Capital says qtrly profit for period 3.32 bln baht
* Qtrly profit for the period 3.32 billion baht versus 2.82 billion baht
ATHENS May 29 Greece's fourth-largest lender by assets Alpha Bank was loss-making in the first quarter as provisions for impaired loans weighed on its bottom line, offsetting a year-on-year improvement in net interest income.
Alpha posted a loss of 94.1 million euros ($128 million), at the low end of market expectations. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a loss of 107.6 million euros on average.
The bank said loan-loss provisions fell 22 percent year-on-year to 395 million euros with non-performing credit rising to 33.3 percent of its loan book, from 32.7 percent in the last quarter of 2013.
Net interest income rose 44 percent year-on-year to 471.3 million, helped by lower funding costs. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
April 19 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on April 20 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oV1GPD Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)