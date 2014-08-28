ATHENS Aug 28 Alpha Bank, Greece's
fourth-largest lender by assets, on Thursday reported a net
profit in the first half after booking a deferred tax asset.
Alpha posted a net profit of 267.4 million euros (352
million) after recognising a 422 million euro deferred tax asset
in the second quarter.
Excluding the one-off tax benefit it lost 165.5 million in
the first half, which was in line with market expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a loss of 160 million
euros on average.
The bank said non-performing credit rose to 33.6 percent of
its loan book from 33.3 percent in the first quarter, while net
interest income grew 27.8 percent year-on-year to 952 million
euros, helped by lower funding costs.
(1 US dollar = 0.7595 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)