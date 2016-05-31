ATHENS May 31 Alpha Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender by assets, shrank its loss in the first quarter after booking sharply lower provisions for impaired loans.

Alpha, 11 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF after its recapitalisation late last year, reported a net loss of 2.2 million euros ($2.5 million) after a loss of 533 million euros in last year's final quarter.

The bank's non-performing credit rose to 37.4 percent of its loan book at end-March from 36.8 percent at end of December.

Provisions for bad debt fell 62 percent quarter-on-quarter to 255 million euros. Cash coverage of non-performing loans increased to 70 percent. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)