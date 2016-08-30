ATHENS Aug 30 Alpha Bank, Greece's
fourth-largest lender by assets, widened its loss in the second
quarter after booking higher provisions for impaired loans.
Alpha, 11 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund
HFSF after its recapitalisation late last year, reported a net
loss of 16.8 million euros ($18.73 million) after a bottom line
loss of 2.2 million euros in the first quarter.
The bank's non-performing credit rose to 37.8 percent of its
loan book at end-June from 37.4 percent at end of March.
Provisions for bad debt rose 37 percent quarter-on-quarter
to 349.7 million euros.
($1 = 0.8971 euros)
