Feb 10 Alphabet Inc's Google unit told
U.S. auto safety regulators that the government's interpretation
of motor vehicle safety rules is "extremely important" to its
further development of fully self-driving cars.
In a Nov. 12 letter to the U.S. National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration (NHTSA) reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday,
the director of Google's self-driving car project said the
agency's decision on how to construe safety regulations "will
have major impact" on its development.
NHTSA told Google in a Feb. 4 letter that it agreed it could
consider a Google self-driving computer system as the driver of
the vehicle - a major boost to getting self-driving cars on the
road. But the agency but stopped short of agreeing to
immediately waive all safety rules needed to allow fully
self-driving cars on the roads as sought in Google's letter.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Paul Lienert; Editing by
Sandra Maler)