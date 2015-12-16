Dec 16 Google plans to make its self-driving
cars unit, which will offer rides for hire, a stand-alone
business under its parent company, Alphabet Inc, next
year, Bloomberg reported.
The service could be launched in San Francisco and Austin,
Texas locations, where it has tested the cars extensively,
Bloomberg said, citing a person briefed on the company's
strategy. (bloom.bg/1RRKfH1)
The fleets could be deployed first in confined areas like
college campuses, military bases or corporate office parks,
Bloomberg reported.
Alphabet declined to comment on the Bloomberg story.
The company said in July it was testing a fleet of 23
specially equipped Lexus prototypes, which had logged more than
1 million test miles.
In June, the company began testing tiny, bubble-shaped
self-driving prototype vehicles of its own design on public
roads around Mountain View. The company has also started testing
self-driving prototypes in Austin.
Alphabet's pet project of driverless cars started in 2009
and it along with other automakers have said the technology to
build self-driving cars should be ready by 2020.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)