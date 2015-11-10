Nov 10 A U.S. appeals court upheld the dismissal
of federal claims and revived two California state law claims
accusing Google of invading computer users' privacy by enabling
the placement of "cookies" in their browsers to track their
Internet use.
The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia on
Tuesday rejected claims in a proposed class action lawsuit that
Google violated federal wiretap and computer fraud laws by
exploiting loopholes in Apple Inc's Safari browser and
Microsoft Corp's Internet Explorer browser.
Four computer users accused the Mountain View,
California-based unit of Alphabet Inc of bypassing
their cookie blockers, helping advertisers target potential
customers.
But in a 60-page decision on behalf of a three-judge panel,
Circuit Judge Julio Fuentes said the plaintiffs did not show
they suffered "damage" or "loss" from the tracking of their
computer use.
Fuentes nonetheless said Google's alleged contravention of
cookie blockers it publicly promised to respect could lead a
reasonable jury to find it engaged in "egregious" conduct that
violated users' privacy rights under California law.
Google agreed in 2012 and 2013 to pay a combined $39.5
million to settle civil charges by the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission, 37 states and Washington, D.C. that it tracked
Safari users' Internet use without their knowledge. It did not
admit wrongdoing.
Jay Barnes, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, declined to
comment. Google declined to comment.
Tuesday's decision largely upheld an Oct. 2013 dismissal of
the case, including other state law claims, by U.S. District
Judge Sue Robinson in Wilmington, Delaware.
The case is In re: Google Inc Cookie Placement Consumer
Privacy Litigation, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No.
13-4300.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)