MOSCOW Russia's state competition watchdog has postponed a decision on a possible fine on Alphabet Inc's Google until May 31, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

FAS, the watchdog, had been expected to discuss the fine on Wednesday after postponing a decision in April but again put off the decision following a request from the company, RIA quoted a FAS official as saying.

The regulator ruled last September that Google had broken the law by requiring pre-installation of certain applications on mobile devices running on its Android operating system, following a complaint by Russia's Yandex.

