Apple begins assembling iPhone SE in Bengaluru plant
MUMBAI Apple Inc has begun assembling its low-priced iPhone SE at its contract manufacturer's plant in the technology hub of Bengaluru, the company said in a statement.
MOSCOW Russia's state competition watchdog has postponed a decision on a possible fine on Alphabet Inc's Google until May 31, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.
FAS, the watchdog, had been expected to discuss the fine on Wednesday after postponing a decision in April but again put off the decision following a request from the company, RIA quoted a FAS official as saying.
The regulator ruled last September that Google had broken the law by requiring pre-installation of certain applications on mobile devices running on its Android operating system, following a complaint by Russia's Yandex.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
MUMBAI Apple Inc has begun assembling its low-priced iPhone SE at its contract manufacturer's plant in the technology hub of Bengaluru, the company said in a statement.
Mobile phone apps took centre stage at Google’s annual developer conference on Wednesday as the search giant announced new features for its digital assistant and its popular photo app while devoting little time to the Android mobile operating system.