Facebook to reimburse some advertisers after discovering bug
Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.
Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O) and climate control systems maker Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) have reached an agreement to resolve patents disputes related to Alphabet's Nest Labs, a maker of Internet-connected thermostats.
The companies said on Thursday that they had reached a long-term patent cross-license agreement.
The statement did not disclose financial and other details of the agreement.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
TORONTO BlackBerry Ltd is working with at least two automakers to develop a security service that would remotely scan vehicles for computer viruses and tell drivers to pull over if they were in critical danger, according to a financial analyst.