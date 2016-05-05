The neon Google sign in the foyer of Google's new Canadian engineering headquarters in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Power

Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O) and climate control systems maker Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) have reached an agreement to resolve patents disputes related to Alphabet's Nest Labs, a maker of Internet-connected thermostats.

The companies said on Thursday that they had reached a long-term patent cross-license agreement.

The statement did not disclose financial and other details of the agreement.

