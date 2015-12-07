CHICAGO Dec 7 Alphabet Inc's life
sciences unit, which was previously a part of the tech company's
Google X research and development unit, has picked Verily as its
new name as it seeks more visibility in the fast-growing medical
technology sector.
The name change follows Google's transition to the parent
name Alphabet, which in October became the publicly traded
company that houses Google's core search and web advertising
business, as well as maps, YouTube and its "moon shot" ventures
such as driverless cars.
According to Verily's new website (www.verily.com), the
company's mission is "to bring together technology and life
sciences to uncover new truths about health and disease."
Verily already has several projects in the works, including
the development of a smart contact lens in partnership with the
Swiss drugmaker Novartis that has an embedded glucose
sensor.
"We hope this smart contact lens will make it easier for
people with diabetes to monitor themselves continuously by
measuring the glucose in their tears," the company said on its
website.
The company's research team is also undertaking a multi-year
project, known as the Baseline study, that aims to identify
traits associated with a healthy human and the changes that take
place as individuals transition from health to disease.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bill Rigby)