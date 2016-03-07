Letters spell the word ''Alphabet'' as they are seen on a computer screen with a Google search page in this photo illustration taken in Paris, France, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People across the United States interested in Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) wireless service, Project Fi, need not wait for an invite to sign up, starting Monday.

The company is exiting the wireless service's invitation-only mode, according to a post on the Android blog.

Project Fi was introduced in April in collaboration with telecom providers Sprint Corp (S.N) and T-Mobile U.S. Inc (TMUS.O).

The service aims to connect users to the fastest available network at a certain location, which could be a Wi-Fi network or data connections offered by one of the partners.

(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)