Jan 28 Alphabet Inc, the new holding company for Google, said it would report its quarterly results in two segments, Google and Other Bets.

Alphabet, which is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 1, said on Thursday that there would be no changes to consolidated reporting, but it would make some changes to revenue breakout. (bit.ly/1PlN7uS) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)