(Rewrites, adds bylines, analyst comments)
By Deborah Todd and Steve Trousdale
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 22 Alphabet Inc,
the new holding company for Google, introduced its first share
buyback and beat Wall Street's profit forecast on Thursday,
helped by solid progress in mobile and video advertising,
sending the stock to its highest-ever level in after-hours
trading.
Revenue and profit well above analysts' average forecasts,
along with the unexpected buyback, was welcomed by Wall Street,
which is now betting on further growth.
"They're in a great position in the overall advertising
space, whether it's search, display or mobile," said Kerry Rice,
a Needham & Co analyst. "They've got the right program to
continue to grow at a solid pace and be dominant in those
spaces."
The results come at a pivotal time for the company as it
navigates the transition from desktop to mobile, where ads are
generally less profitable, while facing growing competition from
rivals like Facebook Inc.
At the same time, it is moving into a new corporate
structure that will put more visibility on parts of Alphabet
such as its secretive research arm, Google X. Next quarter will
be the first in which it reports results under that structure.
Company executives touted strength in mobile search for the
strong results. "Search traffic on mobile phones have now
surpassed desktop traffic worldwide," said Sundar Pichai, chief
executive of Google Inc.
Shares of Alphabet rose almost 9 percent in after-hours
trading to $741, easily a record. At that level, the company's
market value would be around $500 billion, making it the
second-most valuable company in the S&P 500 after Apple Inc
.
On a strong day for technology companies, Amazon.com Inc
and Microsoft Corp shares also rose sharply
after hours, following better-than-expected results.
Analysts generally welcomed Alphabet's performance.
"They seem to have a better hold on mobile and are
navigating the transition to mobile usage better than expected,"
said James Cakmak, an analyst at Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Still, Cakmak questioned how Google's internet-based
business will fare in the long term in an app-based world.
"Their primary strength in apps is YouTube and that's pretty
much it," he said.
Investors have been pressing the company to return more of
its $72 billion cash pile, but the announcement that Alphabet
would buy back up to $5.09 billion of its Class C shares came as
a surprise.
Mature technology companies such as Apple Inc and
Microsoft Corp have come under intense pressure in
recent years to give back more cash to investors.
Third-quarter revenue rose 13 percent to $18.68 billion,
above the $18.53 billion that Wall Street expected, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $7.35 per
share, up 17.6 percent from the year before. That was ahead of
analysts' average estimate of $7.21 per share.
Expenses rose 9.1 percent to $13.97 billion but were 74.7
percent of total revenue, compared to 77.4 percent in the same
quarter last year, reflecting new Chief Financial Officer Ruth
Porat's tight rein on spending.
"It's strong top and bottom line results," said BGC Partners
analyst Colin Gillis. "It's great to see not only expense
control - which is the new CFO - but also upside on the top
line."
The company said the number of paid clicks, in which
advertisers pay only if a user clicks on the ad, rose 23
percent, compared to an 18 percent increase in the previous
quarter.
Cost-per-click, or the average price of online ads, fell 11
percent in the quarter. (bit.ly/1M8LA5l)
"Our value proposition to markets of all sizes is simple.
Google can help you show the right ads to the right people at
the right moment," Pichai said.
Under the Alphabet structure, search, advertising, maps,
YouTube and Android will remain part of Google.
Alphabet's businesses will include connected home products
maker Nest, venture capital arm Google Ventures, Google X, the
company's secretive research arm, and Google Capital, which
invests in larger tech companies.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru and Deborah Todd in San
Francisco; Writing by Stephen R. Trousdale; Editing by Ted Kerr,
Savio D'Souza and Bill Rigby)